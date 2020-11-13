Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 3,612,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,031,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth $97,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth $1,070,000.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

