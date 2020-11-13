Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading 9.2% Higher

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,362,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,759,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

OTLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 238,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

