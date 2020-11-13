Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.97

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 45415578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $57,346,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew A. Long sold 579,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $5,828,804.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,313,410 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,341,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,345,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,315,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

