Panmure Gordon Lowers EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EKDHF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

