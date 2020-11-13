Patrick D. Walsh Buys 5,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares in the company, valued at $911,092.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $322.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.