PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

PayPal stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.