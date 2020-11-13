PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.95.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $189.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in PayPal by 45.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.