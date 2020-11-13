PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CNXN opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

