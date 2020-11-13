PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $790,650.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

