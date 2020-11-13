Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $76.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

