Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.