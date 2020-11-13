Pi Financial Cuts Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$7.50

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.26.

Shares of CRON opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$11.74.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

