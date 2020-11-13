Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Piraeus Bank stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.40.
Piraeus Bank Company Profile
