Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Piraeus Bank stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

Piraeus Bank Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.