Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRAX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $38.42.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
