Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRIM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

