Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $45,180.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $45,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

