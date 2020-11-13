Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum Sells 1,772 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $53,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 26th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 873 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $23,911.47.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $23,263.13.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $319,216.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.73 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
