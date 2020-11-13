Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum Sells 1,772 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $53,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 873 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $23,911.47.

On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $23,263.13.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $319,216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.73 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

