Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Increased by B. Riley

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

ACIA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $68.47 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,505 shares of company stock worth $438,232 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

