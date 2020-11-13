Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Cut by Piper Sandler

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%.

RES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $2.59 on Friday. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $557.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.