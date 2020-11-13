Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Myriad Genetics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Myriad Genetics in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

