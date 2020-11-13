Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Increased by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.94 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen purchased 3,057 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 132,503 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

