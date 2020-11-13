Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:VNP)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 million and a P/E ratio of 54.25. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.55.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit