Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 million and a P/E ratio of 54.25. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.55.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

