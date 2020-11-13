Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nuvista Energy Ltd Boosted by Cormark (TSE:NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nuvista Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.81 on Friday. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

