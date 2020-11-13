Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

UMPQ opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Umpqua by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 196,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Umpqua by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Umpqua by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 570,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

