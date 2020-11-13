Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.37 and last traded at $214.42. Approximately 1,302,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 958,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.04.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares in the company, valued at $79,764,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,082 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

