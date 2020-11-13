Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of RL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. 6,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 125,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

