Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $434,877.88 and $155,183.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00393633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.99 or 0.03361160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, BitForex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

