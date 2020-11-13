Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 14.3%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 189,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 306,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship property is the Wawa Gold Project comprising 371 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 6,519 hectares located in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

