Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 337,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $117.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.