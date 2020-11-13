Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese Sells 500 Shares

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $10,335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit