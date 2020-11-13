Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese Sells 500 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $10,335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

