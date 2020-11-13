Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Model N, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Model N in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MODN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $419,771.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,873,168.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,301 shares of company stock valued at $786,856. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

