Reviewing The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and FOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.70 -$18.38 million $0.05 243.00 FOX $12.30 billion 1.28 $999.00 million $2.48 10.54

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. FOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60% FOX 13.00% 16.65% 8.11%

Dividends

The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FOX pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The E.W. Scripps has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FOX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FOX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The E.W. Scripps and FOX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 FOX 3 9 7 0 2.21

FOX has a consensus price target of $28.24, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given FOX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than The E.W. Scripps.

Summary

FOX beats The E.W. Scripps on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprises motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment; MyNetworkTV, a programming distribution service; Fox Alternative Entertainment, a full-service production studio that develops and produces unscripted and alternative programming; Bento Box, which develops and produces animated programing; and Tubi, a free advertising-supported video-on-demand service. This segment owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production and post-production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

