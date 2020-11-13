Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €107.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.08 ($110.69).

RHM stock opened at €74.80 ($88.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.68. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.03.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

