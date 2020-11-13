Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. ValuEngine lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

