Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

