Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after purchasing an additional 387,237 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.