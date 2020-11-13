Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) a €23.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.90 ($30.47).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €27.68 ($32.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. Uniper SE has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €30.88 ($36.33).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

