Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $112.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,333 shares of company stock worth $1,166,949. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after buying an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

