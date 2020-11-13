Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.88.

RPRX stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

