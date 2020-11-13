RPC (NYSE:RES) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

