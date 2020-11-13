RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.16

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 102211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

