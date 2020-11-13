SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.98 ($10.57).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 million and a P/E ratio of 55.94. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €8.40 ($9.88). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.