Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $163.87 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47.
In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
