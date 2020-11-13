Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $163.87 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

