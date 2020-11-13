Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.52 million.

CVE STC opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million and a PE ratio of 49.63. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

