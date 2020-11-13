SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.25

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get SBI alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 3.17.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.