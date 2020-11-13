Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNDR. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.37 on Monday. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,865.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 150.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 840,013 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $12,620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Schneider National by 128.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,132,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,616,000 after buying an additional 311,197 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.