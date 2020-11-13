Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

