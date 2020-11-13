Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

MCRB opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

