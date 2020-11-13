Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $49.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.07.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.