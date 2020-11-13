Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) rose 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 158,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 202,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

